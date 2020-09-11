BClayRecruiting: Chloe Spreen – College Recruiting Program Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Chloe Spreen

Height: 5’11″”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG/PG

School / Hometown: Bedford North Lawrence HS (Bedford, IN)

Club Team: Nike Lady Gym Rats Riego

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Indianapolis Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Spreen’s talent and work ethic for a prospect who hasn’t played a high school game yet is beyond her years. She has the skill, size and athleticism to be a major factor on the hardwood for the foreseeable future. Offensively, Spreen has a chance to have the same type of impact and ability that Sydney Parrish did during her high school career. On the defensive end, Spreen has a good feel for the game and is a willing rebounder from the wing.

Date: September 2019

Location: Brandon Clay Indianapolis Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

A Class of 2024 graduate, Chloe Spreen’s upside is tremendous. She has the length, skill and athleticism that NCAA Tournament schools look for and she’s only in the eighth grade. In that regard, Spreen would appear to be headed for a spot in the forefront of her class regionally. Add to that her ability to shoot the ball in game with kids 3-4 grades older from beyond the arc and Spreen looks like an Elite 100 prospect in the making.

BrandonClayTV Video Evaluations:

Social Media Updates:

Event Recap: #BrandonClayScouting@bclayscouting x @ProspectsNation



Brown

Burgher

Crockett

Hull

Jackson

Kincer

Shade

Spreen

Walton

Welch



STORY & PLAYER CARDS: https://t.co/31JrAVB55v



APPAREL: https://t.co/Yx8ZVlbu6V#BCSReport on Apple Podcast 🎙: https://t.co/FFOrI4Eh6i pic.twitter.com/tb5IxUhb8c — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 14, 2019

Thanks @BrandonClayPSB for another great weekend of training‼️Cant wait to get back in the gym with you‼️ pic.twitter.com/9NqJIvXZ43 — Chloe Spreen (@ChloeSpreen) June 21, 2020

#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Report



Young Guns Alert at #BCSTrainingAcademy



Jocelyn Davis

Ashlynn Shade

Chloe Spreen

Tanyuel Welch



COLLEGES JOIN THE FAM: https://t.co/dc2OUdikQX#BCSReport🍑 Podcast 🎙: https://t.co/ycI9qvdUmT pic.twitter.com/IpoDHAXDjh — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 16, 2019

#BCSTrainingAcademy🍑 Indiana

🗓 Sept. 14-15

📍 INDIANAPOLIS



‘24 Chloe Spreen put herself on the @ProspectsNation map in late-July.



Now, she’ll train with me in Indy this weekend.



Who will be next to join us?!?



LOADED GROUP!



REGISTER: https://t.co/wLYYh339MA @dannyriego pic.twitter.com/rXTBRllMhL — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 9, 2019

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com