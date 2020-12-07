BClayRecruiting: Brooke White – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Brooke White

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Georgetown HS (Georgetown, Texas)

Club Team: Phoenix Select

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 2020

Location: ProspectsNation.com Training Academy (Austin, TX)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2023 guard Brooke White of Georgetown, Texas is a steady hand at the guard spot. She’s showing real progress from our June evaluation inside the Austin Academy. White has the potential to be more than just a shooter with her feet set. As her confidence in understanding what she’s seeing keeps rising so will her game.

Date: June 2020

Location: Check Me Out Austin Showcase (Austin, TX)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

White is a guard who can shoot it off the catch or create off the bounce. Her skill set is smooth and she was a dream to work with in this setting. White was able to take instruction, apply it to her game then ask a question if something felt off or didn’t register. That’s impressive for a high school prospect.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting @BClayRecruiting



“100+ college level placements since ‘15. Let us assist.”



Austin Names to Know@AmariByles2026

Zaria Glover

Aaliyah Holmes

Audrey Taylor

Brooke White

Zaakaya Young



📷 @KinslowRob



Austin Names to Know@AmariByles2026

Zaria Glover

Aaliyah Holmes

Audrey Taylor

Brooke White

Zaakaya Young

— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 6, 2020

Brandon Clay x @ChrisHansenPSB Present: @ProspectsNation Academy



📍Austin, Texas

🗓 Dec. 5-6



Brooke White will train with me again next month.



Eyes On@2024Baker@MeganHerring13@aaddiemccormick



SIGN UP https://t.co/GrO5QEnPv1



BRANDON CLAY PROFILES https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/UVH8uRxABb — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 9, 2020

