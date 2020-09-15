BClayRecruiting: Ashlynn Shade – College Recruiting Program Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Ashlynn Shade

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Noblesville HS (Noblesville, IN)

Club Team: Nike Lady Gym Rats

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Indianapolis Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Shade’s growth since our Indianapolis Academy last fall is largely tied to her progress in skill development. An elite level athlete, Shade has been impressive with how her jumpshot keeps growing. She’s a willing rebounder, defender and passer. The next step in the progression is continuing to work on making plays using her left hand. Shade’s work ethic speaks for itself so it’s only a matter of time if history repeats itself here.

Date: September 2019

Location: Brandon Clay Indianapolis Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Shade has an incredible amount of natural ability / athleticism. She’s still developing her outside shot mechanics but the foundation is there for long term elite level success. Shade has the physical tools and positive demeanor that usually translate over the course of time. She’s a must track for NCAA Tournament programs far and wide.

