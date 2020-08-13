BClayRecruiting: Anna Conza – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Anna Conza

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Walton HS (Marietta, GA)

Club Team: Team Elite Hubbard

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 25, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Summer Championships (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Conza is already showing the skill to be a perimeter threat in that she can be a catch and shoot threat off the dribble drive kick out. Her IQ off the floor in the classroom translates to the court as well as Conza is a bright off guard on both ends. She’s a prospect who should excel in the college game at understanding, retaining and executing the scouting report.

