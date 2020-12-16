BClayRecruiting: Andrea Flores – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Andrea Flores
Height: 5’6″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Elizabethton (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Player Evaluations:
Date: December 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
At her current trajectory, Flores is going to have a chance to train with our staff as much as any Volunteer State prospect since the Alexa Middleton era early last decade. Flores keeps growing physically with her shot looking smoother as a result. If history repeats itself, Flores will have a chance to leave a lasting impression on the state like Middleton did.
Date: June 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Flores is quickly making our training academies her second home. It’s easy to forget that we had her training with kids as much as five years older than her this weekend. Flores more than held her own. There is not a concept or drill that we didn’t feel comfortable with Flores being exposed to. She was also paired up with Harley Paynter, a 2,000 point scorer in high school already. Flores has the same type of potential that Paynter did when she first came.
Date: February 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
I was impressed with the technique and tools Flores brought a handful of tools to the table. Like most sixth graders, finding a rhythm in game during a showcase will come with time but her skill set is in a good starting place.